Five oversight entities of MACC to be reactivated, says chief commissioner

Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief commissioner Latheefa Koya speaks to Malay Mail at its headquarters in Putrajaya July 16, 2019. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PUTRAJAYA, July 17 — Five external oversight bodies of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) are to be reactivated in keeping the commission’s check and balance mechanics in full throttle.

The five high-profile entities are the Anti-Corruption Advisory Board (ACAB), Special Committee on Corruption (SCC), Complaints Committee (CC), Operations Review Panel (ORP), and Consultation and Corruption Prevention Panel (CCPP).

Some of these entities are currently ‘dormant’ while awaiting the appointment of new members.

MACC chief commissioner Latheefa Koya said she would talk to the relevant authorities to reactivate the entities as she had no power to appoint members.

“Some are in the process of naming members... but (the appointments) are beyond me,” she told Bernama here.

“The power of appointment is that some will be under the purview of the Prime Minister’s Department and Home Ministry and some will also require the consent of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong,” she added.

Members of these entities are selected from well-respected and distinguished individuals.

Latheefa acknowledged the importance of the entities in ensuring that MACC could perform its duties effectively, independently and professionally. — Bernama