Cops nab five men for smuggling cigarettes worth RM400,000

Police arrested five local men for distributing smuggled cigarettes worth around RM400,000 in a special operation in the Klang Valley. — File picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, July 17 — Police arrested five local men for distributing 2,710 cartons of various smuggled cigarettes worth around RM400,000 in a special operation in the area around Klang Valley.

Bukit Aman Internal Security and Public Order Department director Commissioner Datuk Seri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani said police also seized cash up to RM50,000 and 87 fake Customs duty strikers in the raid.

“The active cigarette smuggling syndicate was crippled in an operation conducted yesterday,” he said in a statement.

Out of the five arrested, Acryl Sani said two suspects has criminal records.

“All the suspect were remanded seven days at the Klang Police District Office until July 23 under Section 117 of the Criminal Procedure Code,” he said.

He also said that police seized a Toyota Hilux SUV and a Proton Waja car in the process.

The case is being investigated under Section 135(1)(d) of the Customs Act 1967.