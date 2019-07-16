Take leave from duties? Don’t be a hypocrite, Azmin tells PKR info chief

Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali had today called out Datuk Shamsul Iskandar Mohd Akin for urging leaders who are implicated in scandals to go on leave. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 16 — Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali had today called out Datuk Shamsul Iskandar Mohd Akin for urging leaders who are implicated in scandals to go on leave.

In a brief response, the PKR vice president had told his information chief to not be a hypocrite.

“Don’t be a hypocrite,” Azmin told reporters when asked to respond on the matter here today.

Earlier, Shamsul had issued a statement urging political leaders who were implicated in wrongdoings to be placed on leave from their duties.

Without naming the person, Shamsul said the action is crucial as it would help enforcement agencies to carry out their investigations.

MORE TO COME