Leaders implicated in scandals should go on voluntary leave, says PKR info chief

KUALA LUMPUR, July 16 — Party leaders who are being investigated for misbehaviour by the authorities should go on leave until at least the investigation has concluded, said PKR information chief Datuk Seri Shamsul Iskandar Mohd Akin.

He said taking a hiatus from official duties would aid the authorities, as the rakyat still doubt the independence of enforcement agencies in the country.

“This social doubt will become even more intense, should the authorities be seen or perceived as conducting investigations with the aim of protecting individuals in power,” Shamsul said in a statement.

In the spirit of Malaysia Baharu, he said all parties including political leaders and civil servants should be responsible in helping to restore public confidence in the country’s enforcement agencies, particularly the police, the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) and the Attorney-General’s Chambers.

“This action (of taking leave) is important as it provides space to the authorities to carry out their duties freely and fairly, as well as indicate to society that leaders do not hide behind high positions, be it within the party or behind the Prime Minister as their shield.

“As an example, if a government official is being investigated by the authorities, he or she will be relieved of duty for the time being and if prosecuted in court, ought to be suspended immediately,” Shamsul said.

Therefore on the principle of equality before the law which states that even ministers and state excos should be given the same treatment if not heavier, he said that one’s past achievements and current position should not cloud the sovereignty of the law.

“The law should be blind to injustice, let alone take sides. For certain reasons, to ensure the integrity of MACC and the police, it is now time for members of the administration to hold true to the principles they laud.

“I implore all leaders who have been charged with misbehaviour to take voluntary leave, so that the investigations can be thoroughly conducted,” Shamsul said.

Shamsul, who is also PKR vice-president, is referring to the ongoing investigations into Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Azmin Ali after a series of sex clips purportedly involving him went viral early last month.

The police arrested six men on Sunday in connection to the case, including former Santubong PKR youth chief Muhammad Haziq Abdul Aziz, and are trying to determine which of them is the mastermind behind the clips.