Anwar: Public wants to know who is behind sex clip scandal

KUALA LUMPUR, July 16 — Malaysians are eager to learn the authenticity of sex clips implicating a federal minister and the culprits behind the scandal, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said today.

The PKR president said the police should be allowed to proceed with their investigations unhindered as the answers to both matters were of public interest.

“We leave it to the police to investigate. But there are two phases, one is the authenticity of the video, and secondly who had spread it. The people want to know these two things,” he told a press conference in Parliament lobby here today.

Anwar was responding to public comments that questioned why only Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Azmin Ali’s accuser and five others have been arrested over the matter.

Former PKR Santubong Youth chief Haziq Abdullah Abdul Aziz and five others were remanded for investigations on the alleged distribution of pornography yesterday.

