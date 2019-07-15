Report: Haziq, five more remanded over sex videos implicating minister

Haziq Abdullah Abdul Aziz is pictured leaving Dang Wangi police station in Kuala Lumpur June 15, 2019.

KUALA LUMPUR, July 15 — A magistrate granted an order today for the police to remand former political aide Haziq Abdullah Abdul Aziz and five others over sex videos allegedly involving a federal minister.

According to the Free Malaysia Today portal, police may now detain the group for six days to assist in their investigations centred on the distribution of pornography.

The portal asserted that among those remanded was the head of a PKR division in Selangor.

Yesterday, Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Abdul Hamid Bador announced that investigators have learned the identities of those behind the sex videos that allegedly involve Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Azmin Ali.

The sex clips first emerged in May and former Santubong PKR Youth chief Haziq then claimed he was one of two men in them and accused Azmin of being the other.

Azmin has consistently rejected the allegation while PKR sacked Haziq earlier this month.