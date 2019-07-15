Opposition leader bids to cite Guan Eng for ‘misleading’ Parliament on GST refunds

Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng is seen arriving at the the 14th Penang State Assembly session at Dewan Sri Pinang in George Town April 30, 2019. ― Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, July 15 — Federal Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob sought to refer Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng to the Rights and Privileges Committee today for allegedly misleading Parliament with his claim that RM19 billion in tax refunds were stolen.

Ismail cited the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) investigation report into the matter that was tabled today, which concluded that the Barisan Nasional government had not “robbed” the public of the money as Lim alleged in July last year.

“With this, the Bagan MP has confused the Dewan Rakyat and the Opposition wants to use Standing Order 36(12) to refer the Bagan MP to the Rights and Privileges Committee,” Ismail said.

The PAC concluded that the shortfall was due to an overestimation of net GST receipts by about 65 per cent under the BN administration.

MORE TO COME