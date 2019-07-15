Mukhriz intends to defend his position as Bersatu deputy president

Kedah Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir is pictured at Parliament in Kuala Lumpur July 2, 2019. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

PUTRAJAYA, July 15 (Bernama) — Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) Deputy President Datuk Seri Mukhriz Tun Mahathir intends to defend his post at the party election to be held this year.

“I am prepared to accept the challenge from any candidate who would like to contest for the post. No problem,” he said when met after attending the Bersatu Supreme Leadership Council Meeting chaired by Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, here today.

According to Mukhriz, the special meeting of Bersatu on July 20 would discuss among other things the conditions for contest for the three top party posts, namely the chairman, president and deputy president.

“I am not certain yet what are the conditions to be placed. Have to wait for the outcome of the meeting,”he said.

At the meeting today, Bersatu plans to amend the constitution concerning the election of committee members at the special meeting on July 20.

Dr Mahathir said the meeting was to enable the ordinary members to play a role in determining the committee at the branch and divisional levels while the divisional delegates determine the party’s top leadership.

Asked whether his father, Dr Mahathir would also defend his post as party chairman, Mukhriz said he was uncertain. — Bernama