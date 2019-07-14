No sign of physical assault on Nigerian who died at Immigration depot, says Immigration D-G

Immigration Department Director-General Datuk Khairul Dzaimee Daud said the department was waiting for a medical report from Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia Hospital to confirm the cause of Thomas Orhions Ewansiha’ death. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 14 — Investigation by the Immigration Department on the death of a Nigerian, Thomas Orhions Ewansiha, at an Immigration depot here, found no element of him being physically assaulted.

Immigration Department Director-General Datuk Khairul Dzaimee Daud said the department was however, still waiting for a medical report from Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia Hospital (HUKM) to confirm the cause of Thomas’ death.

“As explained earlier, he (Thomas) died on July 9 and prior to that early treatment was given and the handling of his death was in compliance with standard operating procedures (SOP).

“The Immigration Department has met with the Nigerian Embassy, the causes of death had been explained,” he said, adding that the meeting with the Nigerian Embassy last Friday was also attended by 22 representatives from other embassies and high commissions.

Khairul Dzaimee disclosed this to reporters during an integrated operation at Jalan Silang here today.

In a statement last Friday, Khairul Dzaimee said that Thomas died on July 9 in custody after suffering a seizure while asleep.

Thomas was one of 20 foreigners picked up in an integrated operation on July 4 at Desa Aman Puri here following public complaints.

Meanwhile, the police gave the assurance that they would continue to monitor the situation at the Nigerian High Commission here following a demonstration staged by about 20 people, claiming to be from the Nigerians In Diaspora Organisation Malaysia (NIDO-MY) last Friday. — Bernama