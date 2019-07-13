Sarawak Pakatan hopes corrupt ‘big fishes’ will see court soon

Sarawak Pakatan Harapan chief Chong Chieng Jen speaks to reporters in Kuching July 13 2019. — Picture by Sulok Tawie

KUCHING, July 13 — The Sarawak Pakatan Harapan (PH) is hopeful that “big fishes” in Malaysia’s largest state will soon be reeled in for corruption.

Its chief Chong Chieng Jen today urged the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) to expedite its investigations after its chief Latheefa Koya indicated to reporters here yesterday that there were some “YBs” under scrutiny without disclosing their identities.

The “YB” honorific is short for “Yang Berhormat”, which is a form of address to lawmakers.

“Sarawakians have waited long enough for the investigation to be carried out and to come to conclusion,” Chong told reporters before chairing the Sarawak PH organising committee for a fundraising dinner at the end of this month.

“Those suspected to have committed corruption must be charged in court,” said Chong, who is also the deputy minister of domestic trade and consumer affairs.

He said Sarawak PH welcomes the statement, adding that he personally lodged a few reports in the past with the MACC against a few big fishes, but does not know the status of the reports.

“Like any Sarawakian, I am also waiting anxiously for my reports to be carried out and to come to conclusion,” he said.

Chong, who is also the Sarawak DAP chairman, however, said he will leave it to the MACC to complete its investigation on the reports that he has lodged.

He noted that there are positive changes in the MACC under a new leadership regarding reports lodged with the anti-graft agency.

He said the changes are in line with the PH election manifesto which pledged to get rid of corruption involving high profile personalities in the country.

“I can assure the people of Sarawak that such changes are slowly, but certainly coming.

“It may not be as fast as the people hope, but slowly and steady, it is happening,” he said.