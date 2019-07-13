Report: Putrajaya seizes over RM1b from China-owned pipeline firm’s HSBC account

According to Singapore’s ‘Straits Times’, the federal government earlier this month ordered banking giant HSBC to transfer the funds in CPP’s Malaysian account to a company owned by the Ministry of Finance, Suria Strategic Resources Sdn Bhd. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 13 — Putrajaya has reportedly seized more than RM1 billion of funds held by China Petroleum Pipeline Engineering Ltd (CPP), amid a dispute involving billion-ringgit pipeline projects here that was suspended since last year.

Singapore’s Straits Times (ST) cited sources saying that earlier this month, the federal government ordered banking giant HSBC to transfer the funds in CPP’s Malaysian account to a company owned by the Ministry of Finance, Suria Strategic Resources Sdn Bhd.

“CPP firmly abides with the laws of Malaysia and is perplexed by the unilateral transfer of monies without notifying CPP,” the company was reported telling ST.

HSBC’s Kuala Lumpur branch however declined to comment over the report.

