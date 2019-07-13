Perak exco accused of power abuse and corruption

Perak executive councillor Paul Yong speaks to reporters at his office at the State Secretariat Building in Ipoh July 12, 2019. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, July 13 — Days after a Perak executive councillor was accused of raping a maid, now another exco has been accused of abusing power to demand bribes and leaking government information.

Parit Buntar PKR committee member Beh Yong Kean lodged the report against the said exco at the Ipoh district police station today.

Beh alleged that the exco member tried to solicit commission from two companies that are trying to purchase land in Kerian, Perak.

“The exco member agreed to support the two companies’ application to get land last year and had leaked the minutes of an exco meeting towards this end,” he said in a statement.

“It is wrong to leak government secrets and it is a crime under the Official Secrets Act. I hope the police will probe the matter fairly,” he added.

Meanwhile, state PKR chairman Farhash Wafa Salvador Rizal Mubarak in a statement said the party will let the authorities to conduct an investigation on the exco over the matter.

“We will leave (it to) the authorities to investigate. Any decision on the position of the said exco can only be taken after the investigation is completed,” he said.

However, Farhash asserted that the party will not take light of any corruption allegations as it is contrary to the party’s struggle for reformation.

“I’m really disappointed with the new corruption accusation as only a few days ago we had called for all leaders to maintain their integrity.

“We remind all the leaders in the state to avoid using their political power and influence for their own benefit,” he said.

Earlier this week, Perak executive councillor Paul Yong was arrested after his 23-year-old Indonesian maid filed a report of him alleging that he had raped her in his house in Meru here.

Yong was released on bail after police recorded his statement. The case is classified under Section 376 of the Penal Code for rape based on preliminary investigations.