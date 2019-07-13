Housing and Local Government Ministry opens its first complaints centre in Penang

Housing and Local Government Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin speaks during the Speedhome launch in Petaling Jaya June 3, 2019. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

BUTTERWORTH, July 13 — The Housing and Local Government Ministry has opened its first complaints centre in Penang to facilitate people who want to lodge complaints or get information about the ministry.

Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin said the centre, which is located at Taman Intan in Bagan Ajam here, was not just for people in the state but also for people in the northern region such as Kedah and Perlis.

“The complaints centre will also be among the channels for the people to get information and knowledge on housing, local government, solid waste management as well as fire and rescue department.

“In addition, the public can also obtain other information and provide relevant proposals at the centre which opens daily from 10 am to 5 pm,” she told reporters after opening the complaint centre here today.

She said the ministry would ensure that each complaint received would be properly addressed to enable all these problems to be resolved for the interest of the people.

Zuraida said the ministry also planned to open several more such centres in southern, east coast, and central regions as well as Sabah and Sarawak in the future. — Bernama