Use of encroached govt land to be legalised, says MB

JEMPOL, July 12 — The Negri Sembilan government is looking to legalise the use of encroached government land, including giving approval to the operators to rent the land, Negri Sembilan Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun said today.

Aminuddin said entrepreneurs who trespassed on government land were urged to apply to the government to officially work on the land.

“We have asked these entrepreneurs or trespassers to come to the land office to meet with the District Officer or Assistant District Officer to make the application in order to continue planting crops such as oil palm and rubber.

“This is because we do not want the government to lose revenue, and we hope this effort will bring benefit to the state government, because there many places where the land has been encroached on,” he told reporters after surveying the land here, today. — Bernama