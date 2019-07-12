Failed Rayani Air flooded with e-mails for ticket refunds

Before it folded, Rayani Air had received an air service license and air operator certificates from the Department of Civil Aviation. — Picture courtesy of Facebook/Rayani Air

KOTA BARU, July 12 — Defunct Rayani Air Sdn Bhd has been flooded with some 500 e-mails claiming ticket refunds, according to its co-founder Ravi Alagendrran.

He said that he expected to receive more than 1,000 e-mails for ticket refunds after putting up a notice for the same on the ‘Rayani Air’ official Facebook site and his ‘Ravi Alagendrran’ Facebook account on July 9.

“What the company wants is for those making the claims to provide proof of purchase (of tickets). We can find out if there is an attempt to cheat because Rayani Air still has complete data on ticket purchases,” he told Bernama here today.

He said Rayani Air will make the refunds from next month to those eligible.

Refund claims can be made by e-mailing to [email protected]

Rayani Air, the first airline to be fully syariah-compliant in Malaysia, “took off” in December 2015 but did not last even one year. Operating from the Kuala Lumpur International Airport, it had a fleet size of two planes and covered six destinations. — Bernama