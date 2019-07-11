Scores of fishermen protest Penang artificial islands project outside Parliament

Fishermen from Penang and Perak gather outside the Parliament building to protest against the Penang South Reclamation project in Kuala Lumpur July 11, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, July 11 — Carrying colourful placards in three languages as well as pots of fishbones, some 200 fishermen from Perak and Penang together with environmental activists demonstrated outside the gates of Parliament House this morning.

The demonstrators had gathered at the Tugu Negara further down the road earlier before marching en masse to Parliament to express their unhappiness over the Penang South Reclamation (PSR) project — the land-strapped state government’s initiative to build three artificial islands in the Straits of Malacca to shore up investments.

The protesters, wearing white t-shirts, sang the national anthem Negaraku.

Thirteen fishermen and NGO representatives were later allowed into the Parliament building to hand over their memorandum objecting to the PSR project, which was received by Permatang Pauh MP Nurul Izzah Anwar and Tourism, Arts and Culture Deputy Minister Muhammad Bakhtiar Wan Chik, who is also the Balik Pulau MP.

Copies of the memorandum were also forwarded to several other Cabinet members, including to Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail.

“We will review their opinions and if what they say is true, we will take action the soonest possible.

“If they give memorandum, we will read it,” Dr Mahathir told a press conference in Parliament.

