PSB deputy Dr Jerip Susil quits!

Dr Jerip, who held the post of PSB deputy president, said he made the decision after consulting his supporters in the Mambong state constituency which he represented. ― Picture by Sulok Tawie

KUCHING, July 11 — Sarawak Assistant Minister of Transportation Datuk Dr Jerip Susil today announced his immediate resignation from Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB).

Dr Jerip, who held the post of PSB deputy president, said he made the decision after consulting his supporters in the Mambong state constituency which he represented.

He said his decision to quit PSB is in the greater interest of the Bidayuh community.

“It has been a painful decision for me to make, but it has to be made as I am fully aware and convinced that only Gabungan Parti Sarawaki (GPS) under Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg has the vision, commitment and programme to bring even better development and progress to our rural constituencies,” he said in a statement.

He said he is confident that Sarawak will benefit under GPS government’s rural transformation programme.

“RTP is all about bringing better infrastructure to the rural communities and bringing socio-economic programme to help the people to have a better standard of living.

“The chief minister is steadfast and committed to protect Sarawak’s rights interest. We need to stand solidly behind him in his struggle,” Dr Jerip said.

He said it is his belief that only GPS can unite Sarawakians into greater progress and height.

“As such we must show our solidarity in facing the challenges ahead and in giving our strongest support to the chief minister,” he said.

He pledged his full support for Abang Johari’s leadership of Sarawak.

It is not clear which party of GSP he will join after leaving PSB.

Dr Jerip is among a group of leaders who left Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) in 2014 to form United People’s Party (UPP), which early this year, changed its name to PSB.

PSB is led by state Minister of International Trade and e-commerce Datuk Seri Wong Soon Koh, who is also PSB president.

PSB is not a component party of GSP, but is part of the state government.