Father and teenage son among 14 drug addicts nabbed at Penang mosque

GEORGE TOWN, July 11 — A 13-year-old boy and his father were among 14 drug addicts arrested in an operation dubbed Ops Tapis Khas carried out around Jalan Masjid Kapitan Keling here yesterday.

Northeast District Police chief ACP Che Zaimani Che Awang said the teenager, who is a school drop-out, and his father, in his 40s, were picked up while asking for donations at the mosque, which is one of the tourist attractions in Penang.

“The operation was held following public complaints of the presence of drug addicts asking for donations in the area. As a result, a total of 14 of such individuals, aged between 13 and 56, were arrested,” he told Bernama when contacted here today.

He said one of the individuals was believed to be a drug pusher as some heroin and syabu were found in his possession during the operation.

“Police will continue carrying out anti-drug operations from time to time to ensure that the areas in Jalan Masjid Kapitan Keling are free of unhealthy activities that will tarnish its image as a tourist attraction,” he added. — Bernama