Wanita MCA demands fair, single investigation into rape allegation against Perak exco

Heng said the allegation was serious and called for the police to investigate without fear or favour. ― Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, July 10 — MCA Wanita chief Datuk Heng Seai Kie warned today against any interference in the police investigation into an Indonesian domestic worker’s report alleging she was raped by her employer, a Perak executive councillor.

She said the allegation was serious and called for the police to investigate without fear or favour.

“More importantly, let there not be any political interference from any side that could cloud the issue or delay the investigation.

“When faced with the law, everyone should be treated equally and no one is above the law,” she said.

She said as the accuser was an Indonesian national, the case must be handled with more care to avoid hurting ties between Malaysia and Indonesia.

Heng pointed out that previous cases involving the abuse of Indonesian domestic workers have already caused tension between the two nations.

“I hope the investigation will be completed soon and truth comes out as soon as possible,” she said.

It was earlier reported that the Perak police arrested a state executive councillor yesterday after his Indonesian domestic worker made a report at the Jelapang Police Station here on Monday, alleging he sexually assaulted her.

The councillor denied the allegation yesterday and pledged to cooperate with the police.