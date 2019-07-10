Perak MB: Decision on state exco’s post once police probe over rape allegation completed

Ahmad Faizal said that the state government will allow the police to conduct the investigation. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, July 10 — Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu said that any decision on the position of a Perak executive councillor, who was accused of sexually assaulting his housemaid, can only be decided after the completion of the police investigation.

Ahmad Faizal said that the state government will allow the police to conduct the investigation.

“The state government view the allegations seriously and urge all parties to give space for the police to conduct a thorough investigation in a transparent and professional manner,” he said in a statement last night.

Meanwhile, the implicated state executive councillor said that he has never committed such acts and strongly denied the slanderous allegation.

“Let police to conduct the necessary investigation and I will give full cooperation to them.

“I believe the police will be professional and transparent in the investigation,” he said in the statement.

It was learnt that the victim, who is an Indonesian national, lodged a report at the Jelapang Police Station here on Monday.

Hours after the allegation, the swearing-in ceremony for the state executive councillors, which was scheduled on July 11 was also postponed to an unspecified date by the Perak Palace.

It was unclear whether the postponement was linked to the rape allegation.

Every year, the existing state executive council line-up will have to attend the swearing-in ceremony officiated by the Perak Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah.