Perak exco accused of raping Indonesian helper out on bail

Perak police chief Datuk Razarudin Husain said that investigators earlier obtained the state official’s statement for the case. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, July 10 — The police have released the Perak executive councillor they arrested yesterday over his Indonesian domestic worker’s report accusing him of rape.

Perak police chief Datuk Razarudin Husain confirmed this and added that investigators earlier obtained the state official’s statement for the case.

“The suspect was then released under police bail temporary until the investigation is completed,” he said in a statement.

He reiterated that the 23-year-old Indonesian national had filed her report on Monday accusing her employer, the exco, of raping her at his house in Meru here.

Based on the preliminary investigation, Razarudin said the case was classified under Section 376 of the Penal Code for punishment for rape, which is punishable by up to 20 years’ imprisonment and whipping

“Acting on the report, police have carried out investigations by recording the statement from the victim and sent her to the hospital for a medical check-up,” he said.

The state police chief added that a forensic examination was conducted at the site of the alleged rape, resulting in the collection of several specimens that will be sent for further analysis.

He explained that the exco was arrested yesterday so that a medical examination could also be conducted.

Razarudin also said the Indonesian will be housed at a safe location until the investigation paper is referred to the Bukit Aman federal police headquarters and Attorney General’s Chambers.