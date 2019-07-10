Khairy says ‘not happy’ after Najib appointed head of BN advisory board

Rembau MP Khairy Jamaluddin is pictured at Parliament, Kuala Lumpur July 10, 2019. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, July 10 — Umno lawmaker Khairy Jamaluddin has expressed his unhappiness at Barisan Nasional, following the appointment of Datuk Seri Najib Razak as the coalition’s advisory board chairman.

“Suddenly, I am not so happy where I am,” Khairy told reporters when asked on the appointment, which was announced yesterday.

The Rembau MP cut a sombre figure, and left immediately without further comment.

Just Monday, Khairy said he was content with being in the Opposition party, following the invitation by Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) youth chief Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul to join the ruling party.

“I’m quite happy where I am, thank you,” he had said then.

