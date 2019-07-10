Dr M ‘moved’ by Malaysians’ birthday wishes as Dr Siti Hasmah offers ‘everlasting love’ (VIDEO)

Dr Mahathir took time out to thank well-wishers in a short video on Facebook earlier today. — Facebook screengrab

KUALA LUMPUR, July 10 — Flooded with birthday wishes since this morning on his 94th birthday, Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said he was “very touched” with the outpouring of well-wishes.

“I am very touched with the many birthday wishes to me on July 10 this year, I did not expect that they would have such meaningful reactions,” Dr Mahathir said in a short video which compiled some of the birthday wishes he had received.

“Of course I feel happy with their wishes, I also pray that they will also have long life and succeed in whatever they work on,” he said in the 3.51 minute-long video shared on his official Facebook page.

In the same video, Dr Mahathir was seen pointing out birthday cakes to his wife Dr Siti Hasmah Ali as he lightheartedly joked: “Eat all the cake lah. Means that I don’t work today.”

Dr Siti Hasmah jokingly responded, “Itulah, jadi slow Malaysia” (That’s why, Malaysia becomes slow).

In the same video, Dr Siti Hasmah also wished her husband of 62 years well, hoping that he would be blessed with good health, long life and strength.

Pausing briefly to laugh, Dr Siti Hasmah further said “Celebrate your birthday like any other, but this is to tell you that we remember your birthday and that you will have my everlasting love, not only for today, but for always.”

Dr Mahathir, who is known for his strong work ethic, spent his day at Parliament today, where journalists broke out in song to celebrate his birthday.