Happy birthday to you, journalists sing to Dr M in Parliament today (VIDEO)

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad holds a press conference in Parliament July 10, 2019. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, July 10 — The usually sober atmosphere in Parliament lightened up briefly today as suited journalists broke out in song to celebrate the 94th birthday of Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

The Kedahan smiled his appreciation as the press in an unrehearsed display of spirit sang “Happy Birthday” right after his joint press conference with Opposition MPs to announce mutual agreement to lower the voting age to 18.

Dr Mahathir, the world’s oldest serving head of government, then walked away to continue work, as did everyone else.