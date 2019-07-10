Dewan Rakyat to discuss outstanding RM19.4b in GST refunds next week

Datuk Noraini Ahmad speaks during a press conference in Parliament April 11, 2019. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, July 10 — The Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has completed its report over the outstanding Goods And Services Tax (GST) refunds, which will be discussed in the Dewan Rakyat next Tuesday (July 16)

Its chairman Datuk Noraini Ahmad said the report was unanimously finalised by all 13 members of the committee in the PAC Report Verification meeting which took place earlier today.

“I am thankful that all the members, be it from the government or Opposition, reached a united decision in finalising the report, particularly the summarised matters and the recommendations over the RM19.4 billion in outstanding GST refunds,” she said in a statement.

Noraini, who is also Parit Sulong MP, said the PAC took 11 months to formulate the report, starting August 15 last year.

“It involved 10 proceeding meetings involving witnesses including the former finance minister, the incumbent finance minister, former finance minister II, former finance secretary-general, the incumbent finance secretary-general, the Customs’ director-general, and the Accountant-General.

“Along with this, the PAC was also briefed three times by the National Audit Department (NAD), as well as get the views of the Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC), in addition to four meetings by the committee in preparing the report,” she said.

In preparing the report, Noraini said the PAC also received input from seven ministries and agencies, including the Finance Ministry, the Economic Affairs Ministry, the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission, the AGC, the NAD, the Public Services Department, and the Accountant-General.

“The number of meetings conducted proves we intended to conduct our investigation into every angle, to seek out the truth for the sake of the country and the rakyat.

“I would also like to thank the former PAC chairman Datuk Seri Ronald Kiandee who initiated the investigation and proceedings by bringing it to the committee to deal with,” she said.

Noraini said the finalised report is very comprehensive, with the input, views and feedback from the seven ministries and agencies ensuring that the information and recommendations contained within are factually-based and take no sides.

After the report is discussed in the Dewan Rakyat, it will be made available for download from the PAC’s website at www.parlimen.gov.my/pac, on the same day.