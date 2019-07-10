Curfew in ESSZone extended to July 25

Omar in a statement today said the curfew from 6pm to 6am covers the waters of Tawau, Semporna, Kunak, Lahad Datu, Kinabatangan, Sandakan and Beluran. — Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, July 10 — Curfew in the waters off seven districts in the Eastern Sabah Security Zone (ESSZone) which ends today will be extended until July 25.

Sabah police commissioner Datuk Omar Mammah in a statement today said the curfew from 6pm to 6am covers the waters of Tawau, Semporna, Kunak, Lahad Datu, Kinabatangan, Sandakan and Beluran.

He said people living in the area were required to stay indoors while outsiders were not allowed to enter or be in the declared areas from 6pm to 6am on the dates specified.

“The curfew continues to ensure that the waters concerned are not invaded by terrorists that threaten the safety of international researchers and tourists visiting the resort islands.

“It is also to ensure the security and well-being of Sabahans using the waters and those in the ESSZone land area,” he said.

Omar said the curfew would facilitate enforcement and monitoring of boat movements as well as creating a sense of security and confidence to chalet operators and fishermen with the presence of security forces.

Based on information, he said, Abu Sayyaf militant groups and those carrying out kidnap-for-ransom activities from southern Philippines were still active in conducting cross-border crimes.

“I also give all district police chiefs in the ESSZone the authority to issue permits to eligible applicants for fishery activities or those with urgent need to enter the curfew areas,” he said. — Bernama