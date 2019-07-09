Remember Malaysia’s ‘Tooth King’ who pulled two KTM trains with his teeth? He’s back again, this time to pull Airbus A380

V. Rathakrishnan poses for a pictue with Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad. — Picture via Twitter/CheDet

KUALA LUMPUR, July 9 — Malaysia’s V. Rathakrishnan, nicknamed Raja Gigi (Tooth King) who pulled a seven-coach KTM komuter using a steel rope clenched in his mouth back in 2003 is back — this time with an even crazier plan — to pull a Malaysia Airlines Airbus A380 aircraft in April, next year.

The man with “steel” jaws met Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad this evening to inform him personally about his planned latest feat which is scheduled to take place at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport itself.

“I met with Rathakrishnan this evening and I’m very happy to hear about his determination to pull Malaysia Airlines Airbus A380. I hope his efforts will be supported by all fellow Malaysians.

“He has broken the record in 2013 when he pulled two KTM train for as far as 4.2 metres,” Dr Mahathir posted on his official Facebook page.

Rathakrishnan, who is also a former bodyguard, has his name recorded in the Guinness World Records for an impressive three times.

He bested his own world record in 2007 pulling two coaches and a carriage wagon weighing a total of 297.1 tonnes, and dedicated his feat to the people of Malaysia.

He did it over a distance of 2.8m at the Kuala Lumpur Railway Station.

Initially, in 2003, Rathakrishnan pulled coaches weighing 260.8 tonnes over a distance of 4.2m.

He is also known to be in the list of “Top 101 Incredible, Amazing, Weird people in the World”.

He uses only his teeth to pull heavy weights and he has been practicing his talent since he was 14 years old.

Rathakrishnan is known to pull off his incredible feats by using concentration techniques that he learned from an Indian guru in his practice.

He starts his day at 4.30am daily and runs 16 miles, adding meditation, jaw training and lifting weights later to his day.