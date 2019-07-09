PM: TVET game changer to boost Malaysian talents

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad delivers his speech during the closing of the 2019 TVET Conference in Putrajaya July 9, 2019. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, July 9 — Technical Education and Vocational Training (TVET) will be the main driver or “game changer” to spur human capital development for the country, Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said today.

The prime minister said TVET will ensure that local youths and graduates will have the necessary skills that are much in demand within the country’s main industries.

“TVET will be the main driver or game changer in the government’s effort to produce highly talented local talent.

“TVET has an important role in helping our efforts to become a developed nation of equal status with other developed countries. It is not too much for TVET to be regarded as the key to the country’s future development.

“That is why the government emphasises TVET because we are aware of the industry’s demands and needs for human capital capable of pursuing the rapid and high technology circulation,’’ said Dr Mahathir is his closing remarks at the 2019 TVET Conference at the Marriott hotel here.

Dr Mahathir added that graduates who undergo TVET have more than a 90 per cent chance of being employed by large corporations, including multinational companies.

“Through TVET, we are not only prepping the youth for work but creating a human capital model for the development and progress of the country,’’ he said.

With the advent of industry 4.0 and the internet of things dominating the landscape, Dr Mahathir also cautioned public TVET institutes to step out of their “comfort zone” and work closer with major corporations to ensure their graduates have the necessary skills wanted.