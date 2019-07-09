PM discloses four takeover offers for Malaysia Airlines so far, but no decision yet

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad attends the closing of the 2019 TVET Conference in Putrajaya July 9, 2019. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PUTRAJAYA, July 9 — Four separate offers have been made to the government for ailing national carrier Malaysia Airlines Berhad, Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said today.

However, the prime minister added that no decision has been made as the government is still studying the proposals.

“No decision yet, only people making offers. There those who wants to buy, there are those who want to manage. We are still studying the proposals.

“There are many ideas. Currently, there are four proposals,” he told the press after closing the 2019 TVET Conference at the Marriott hotel here.

MORE TO COME