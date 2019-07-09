MACC stops orange lock-up wear for its suspects

A group of detainees, including 24 Road Transport Department personnel, arrive at the Penang Court Complex in George Town April 17, 2019. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, July 9 — Prescribing to the rule that a person is innocent till proven guilty, the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) today announced that it has stopped making its detainees wear the distinctive orange clothes to court.

Detainees will also not be handcuffed, unless he or she is considered a security risk, MACC chief Latheefa Koya added.

“Handcuffs are used only where necessary, for example where there is a risk of escape or aggressive behaviour.

“However, handcuff usage is not permitted within the confines of any courtroom,” she said in a statement.

The government had previously been alleged to practise double standards on suspects in terms of attire — certain detainees would be made to wear the bright orange T-shirt that had come to be associated with the MACC lock-up and handcuffed while doing the “walk of shame” to court for charges, sometimes sans footwear; others would be spared.