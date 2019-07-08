MMEA nabs passenger boat skippers for flouting licence conditions near Semporna

File photo showing tourists arriving at a jetty in Semporna. Semporna Maritime Zone director Maritime Commander Norrimi Hassan said the two men, aged 32 and 42, were arrested at 4pm while ferrying passengers to Tourist Jetty here. — Bernama pic

SEMPORNA, July 8 — The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) today arrested two local boat skippers for flouting passenger boat licence conditions at the Mataking Island near here.

Semporna Maritime Zone director Maritime Commander Norrimi Hassan said the two men, aged 32 and 42, were arrested at 4pm while ferrying passengers to Tourist Jetty here.

“Both are suspected of committing the offence set under the passenger boat licensing regulations stipulated under the Sabah Ports and Harbours Enactment 2002,” he said in a statement here today.

He said both skippers and the two boats were taken to the Tourist Jetty before being handed over to maritime investigating officer for further action.

In the meantime, Norrimi said the owners and boat operators were responsible for ensuring the safety of all passengers on board, including to ensure to report the change of boat skippers.

Meanwhile, he said Semporna Maritime continued to increase patrolling and enforcement from time to time to curb violations of law and criminal acts in Semporna waters.

He also urged the public to channel any information and complaints to the Semporna Maritime zone at 089-782619 or MERS 999. — Bernama