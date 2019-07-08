Kit Siang: Did Annuar Musa just admit Umno took 1MDB funds?

Lim Kit Siang noted that Tan Sri Annuar Musa conceded that Umno took money from former president Najib in 2011 to 2013, leading to the current suspension of the party’s bank accounts as part of the 1MDB investigation.— Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, July 8 — DAP’s Lim Kit Siang seized today on Tan Sri Annuar Musa’s admission that Umno previously accepted funds from Datuk Seri Najib Razak to ask if this was an inadvertent confession of its role in the 1MDB corruption scandal.

The Iskandar Puteri MP noted that Annuar conceded that Umno took money from former president Najib in 2011 to 2013, leading to the current suspension of the party’s bank accounts as part of the 1MDB investigation.

“The current Umno secretary-general Datuk Seri Annuar Musa should explain why he has not apologised for Umno’s complicity in the monstrous global 1MDB scandal before 2014 although he has admitted to it?

“Annuar made this admission when he claimed that Umno’s current frozen accounts had nothing to do with 1MDB as the funds from the former Umno president, Datuk Seri Najib Razak, were ‘used up by 2014’.

“Is Annuar’s admission of Umno complicity in the 1MDB scandal an official admission?” asked Lim.

He also pressed former leaders and lawmakers from the Barisan Nasional era to apologise for their actions and ommissions when Najib had still been the prime minister, saying they owed Malaysians that much for “pretending that there was no 1MDB scandal”.

On Saturday, Annuar denied that the funds from Najib that were deposited into his party’s accounts between 2011 and 2013 had come from 1MDB.

Authorities have frozen the accounts of the party at the national and state levels on suspicion of receiving misappropriated 1MDB funds.