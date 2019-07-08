How can we ensure privacy from hidden cams in hotels? Umno MPs ask

Tanjong Karang MP Tan Sri Noh Omar speaks during a press conference in Parliament on March 19, 2019. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, July 8 — Two Opposition lawmakers today highlighted the increasing invasion of privacy at hotels after several sex video clips and other nude shots of guests were leaked onto the internet.

Tanjong Karang MP Tan Sri Noh Omar wanted to know the extent to which hotel guests could request guarantees from the management to protect their privacy.

“When we enter a hotel, can we request the hotel management to check our room because if there is a hidden camera, our pictures will go viral, following the homosexual case,” he said during the debate on the Consumer Protection (Amendment) Bill 2019.

Noh did not mention names, but could be alluding to the recent sex video clips that went viral, dragging PKR into scandal.

His colleague, Arau MP Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim pointed out that most hotels now have engaged the services of migrant workers as security guards and wanted to know if they pose a risk to the privacy of hotel guests.

“How can we make sure there are no hidden cameras in the room? How can we protect our women who are bathing in the showers from having their photographs taken?” he said.

Former Santubong PKR Youth chief Haziq Aziz went public, claiming to an intimate encounter with his party deputy president Datuk Seri Azmin Ali, who is also economic affairs minister, at a hotel room in Sandakan, Sabah earlier this year.

Azmin has denied the allegation, calling it slander and an attempt to ruin his career.

The matter is being investigated by the police.