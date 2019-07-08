Dr M will be back in Parliament tomorrow, will respond to Question Time

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad (centre) speaks during a press conference after chairing the Pakatan Harapan Presidential Council meeting at Yayasan Kepimpinan Perdana in Putrajaya July 8, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, July 8 — The Prime Minister’s Question Time at the Dewan Rakyat will resume at the Lower House proceedings starting tomorrow, says Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

The Prime Minister said he would appear in Parliament every Wednesday henceforth to answer questions directed to him in his capacity as the administration’s head.

“I will appear in Parliament every Wednesday, I will go to Parliament to answer questions.

“Why I have not gone to Parliament, it’s because there are no questions for me, but now if there are no questions also, I have to go,” he said.

The proposed Question Time specific to the prime minister was initially scrapped by de-facto law minister Datuk Liew Vui Keong on June 24, saying the Minister’s Question Time on Tuesday and Thursdays was sufficient for answers to be addressed.

Last week, the inclusion of the Prime Minister’s Question Time was hinted by Deputy Speaker of the House Nga Kow Ming before today’s confirmation.