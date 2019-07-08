DPM begins four-day China visit

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail arrives at the Beijing International Airport during a four-day working visit to China July 8, 2019. — Bernama pic

BEIJING, July 8 — Malaysian Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail has arrived here for a four-day official visit to China.

She was met on arrival at the Beijing Capital International Airport by the Malaysian embassy’s charge d’affaires, Nuryante Mohd Yazid.

The plane carrying Dr Wan Azizah and her delegation touched down at about 3.20 pm (same time in Malaysia).

This is Dr Wan Azizah’s first official visit to China after assuming office in May 2018.

The deputy prime minister will start the visit by attending a dinner with Malaysians tonight.

During the trip, Dr Wan Azizah is scheduled to meet with a number of senior Chinese leaders to discuss bilateral matters as well as regional and international issues of mutual interest.

In a statement issued in conjunction with the visit, the Malaysian Foreign Ministry said the visit would provide an opportunity for both countries to continue expanding strategic cooperation, especially in the fields of politics, trade and investment, women’s affairs, agriculture, education, disaster management as well as tourism and culture. — Bernama