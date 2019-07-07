IGP: Negotiations to bring back Jho Low in progress

Last May, Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Abdul Hamid Bador said PDRM had obtained positive leads on Jho Low’s whereabouts and gave the assurance of his safe return to face the law in the country. — Picture via Facebook

KUALA LUMPUR, July 7 — The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) is negotiating with authorities of a certain country to bring back controversial businessman Low Taek Jho or Jho Low to Malaysia.

Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Abdul Hamid Bador said the negotiations have to be done meticulously to avoid mistakes, as well as to avoid making authorities in the country where the fugitive businessman is hiding to feel pressured by PDRM.

“However, the negotiations are in progress with the authorities in the country concerned,” he told a media conference in conjunction with the Federal Territories Minister’s Aidilfitri celebration with PDRM at Pulapol here today.

Abdul Hamid was asked on the latest development by the police in their search for Jho Low, who was identified by investigators from Malaysia and the United States as the main character in the multi-billion ringgit 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) scandal.

“I hope the authorities in the country where Jho Low is hiding understand the need for PDRM to bring him back to face the law in Malaysia.

“InsyaAllah, we are waiting (to bring Jho Low back). The case has been going on for four years,” he added.

Last May, Abdul Hamid said PDRM had obtained positive leads on Jho Low’s whereabouts and gave the assurance of his safe return to face the law in the country. — Bernama