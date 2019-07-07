Gua Musang police: Red zone restriction in Kuala Koh to be lifted tomorrow

Members of the Batek tribe wear face masks at their settlement in Kuala Koh June 14, 2019. — Bernama pic

GUA MUSANG, July 7 — The red zone restriction imposed in the Orang Asli settlement of Kuala Koh here will be lifted from 8am tomorrow.

Gua Musang district police chief Supt Mohd Taufik Maidin said the district disaster committee, which met today, decided to lift the red zone restriction after the area was confirmed to be safe from any infectious diseases.

He said the Health Ministry, through the Gua Musang District Health office, had informed that it was satisfied with the health situation in the village, which has now returned to normal.

“Therefore, the General Operations Force, which is tasked to monitor the entry point to the village at Felda Aring 10, will cease its operations tomorrow.

“We have also informed all the relevant agencies and there is no restriction anymore for members of the public to go to Kampung Kuala Koh,” he said when contacted by reporters here today.

He said those wishing to provide aid to the Orang Asli community there or to organise gotong-royong activities could also do so from tomorrow.

On June 12, Kuala Koh was declared a Red Zone following the deaths of 15 Orang Asli from the Batek tribe, later discovered to be due to measles. — Bernama