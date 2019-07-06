Viral message claiming Miri road on verge of collapsing not true, says assemblyman

The viral message with an audio recording claimed part of the road from Columbia Hospital to the Petronas service station along Jalan Bulan Sabit in Miri was in danger of collapsing. — AFP pic

MIRI, July 6 — The viral message on social media that the front portion of the road from Columbia Hospital to the Petronas service station along Jalan Bulan Sabit, one of Miri city’s busiest street, is in danger of collapsing is not true.

Piasau state assemblyman Datuk Sebastian Ting Chiew Yew said the viral message including the audio that alleged “the road may collapse at any time” due to the ongoing underground construction for sewerage project was fake following a check at the project site this morning.

“Further checks at the site, (revealed) the actual tunnelling work has not started in the specific locations as mentioned in the message,” he said in a statement here today.

As such, Ting said, the contractor of the project has lodged a police report today after the circulation of the fake audio and message in the social media today.

“We sincerely hope that the public will keep calm and in any case, do exercise due care while driving on the road,” he said. — Bernama