Lokman Adam claims more videos implicating Pakatan leaders will emerge soon

Datuk Lokman Adam speaks during a demonstration demanding the resignation of Datuk Seri Azmin Ali from his position as a cabinet minister in Kuala Lumpur July 6, 2019. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, July 6 — Umno Supreme Council member Datuk Lokman Noor Adam claimed today that more incriminating videos implicating senior Pakatan Harapan leaders will surface soon.

It is unclear if the supposed videos are related to the sex clips linked to Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali.

Lokman mentioned no names when he made the allegation at a protest to demand Azmin’s resignation held at the Sogo shopping mall here.

“Just wait,” Lokman, now among suspects investigated for the sex video scandal, told a crowd of less than 100 here.

“More videos will come out and this time it will involve more big names.”

Today’s protest followed several others held in the last few weeks in an attempt by Lokman and his supporters to pressure the authorities to investigate Azmin, whom he alleged is a homosexual.

The Umno leader called the Gombak MP a “LGBT minister”, an allegation he repeatedly made as he called for latter’s sacking.

“We just want the police to investigate who is in that video,” Lokman told a small crowd of reporters at the protest.

“Probe who is in that video. Question Azmin. Question Haziq. Remember this person could be the next prime minister.”

Haziq Abdullah Abdul Aziz, a former senior aide to a PKR deputy minister, had confessed openly to being one of the men in the video. He also alleged the other person was Azmin.

The minister vehemently denied the allegation, insisting the video is fake and an attempt at character assassination due to his growing influence within the government.

Analysts note Azmin’s increasingly closeness to Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has made him a potential successor, and that his nemesis wants to use the video to block his ascension.

The police said they are still investigating the matter.