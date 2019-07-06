Anwar: Asset declaration Bill aimed at exposing MPs who abuse power, not for showing off wealth

PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the government's move to require MPs to declare their assets was aimed at exposing any MPs who abused their position to acquire their wealth. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

SEREMBAN, July 5 — The government’s decision to require all MPs to declare their assets is not aimed at flaunting one’s wealth, said PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He said it was aimed at exposing any MPs who abused their position to acquire their wealth.

“The declaration is just to ensure that their income was halal, and not from ill-gotten gains from logging activities, shares or projects,” he told reporters after meeting Negri Sembilan and Melaka PKR leaders here today.

Earlier today, PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang claimed that declaring assets in general was a communist and socialist theory.

Anwar said that when Umar Abdul Aziz was made a caliph, he immediately declared his and his family’s assets.

Declaring assets is also practiced in Indonesia, he said. — Bernama