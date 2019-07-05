Policeman arrested following discovery of drugs in JB lock-up area

The suspect was arrested in the court lock-up area at 3.30pm on Wednesday after drugs were found by Johor Baru Court police lockup personnel. — AFP pic

JOHOR BARU, July 5 — A policeman was arrested to assist with investigations into the discovery of drugs at the Johor Baru Court lock-up, three days ago (July 3).

Johor deputy police chief Datuk Mohd Kamarudin Md Din said the 42-year-old man, who is an escort guard from the Seri Alam police headquarters, was released on police bail after the three-day remand period ended today.

“The suspect was detained to assist with investigations and this case is still under investigation.

“However he has been released on police bail and we can call him at any time to get more information,” he said in a statement, here today.

The suspect was arrested in the court lock-up area at 3.30pm on Wednesday after drugs believed to be syabu, weighing 148.96 grams, marijuana (391.60 grams), heroin 184.85 grams and Erimin 5 pills (5.68 grams) were found by Johor Baru Court police lockup personnel.

Mohd Kamaruddin said a drug screening test against the suspect came back negative, while the case was being investigated Session 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. — Bernama