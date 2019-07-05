Archery practice banned from Kuantan schools after stray arrow hits passing car

A boy unleashes his arrow to a target at very close range at an archery session during the school holidays in Hulu Langat, near Kuala Lumpur on March 19, 2016. — AFP pic

KUANTAN, July 5 — Schools in this district are no longer allowed to conduct archery practice sessions in their compounds, said Kuantan District Education Officer Mohd Razali Mustafar.

He said the instruction had been issued before and the schools have been given a reminder following a recent incident when a stray arrow hit a passing car, almost penetrating it.

“The instruction is not just for archery but also other risky sports such as discus throwing. We have suitable and safe areas for sports training and they need only go there to practise.

“Archery training should only be held at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Talam in Indera Mahkota 15 here which is well-equipped and meets the safety requirements... however, its location may be far for the school concerned,” he said when contacted here today.

Mohd Razali said the district office would not permit the school involved in the incident yesterday to conduct archery training sessions on its premises even if it installed safety nets.

“The safety net may stop the arrows from going out of the school compound, but what about the safety of students within its premises?

“So we have to be firm in not allowing the school to conduct archery sessions on its grounds,” he said.

Yesterday, the media reported that 62-year-old retiree Tan Theam Lye claimed the back door of his Suzuki Swift car was hit by a stray arrow in Jalan Beserah.

Tan said the arrow was released by one of four students in a school located near the road who could be seen practising archery under the supervision of a teacher.

He said the teacher had paid RM300 in compensation and he wanted the school to increase its safety measures so that the incident does not happen again. — Bernama