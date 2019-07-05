Johor govt mulls stiffer penalties for polluters

Fire and Rescue Department personnel douse a student with water at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Tanjung Puteri Resort in Pasir Gudang June 24, 2019. — Bernama pic

ISKANDAR PUTERI, July 5 — The Johor government is prepared to study increasing the compound fine for factory owners and animal breeders caught dumping waste into rivers and causing pollution.

State Local Government, Urban Wellbeing and Environment Committee chairman Tan Chen Choon said this was to prevent further pollution of rivers in the state.

“If the need arises, the Johor DoE (Department of Environment) will propose to the Housing and Local Government Ministry to amend the part on the compound value,” he said at the State Assembly sitting here yesterday.

He was responding to a question by Abd Taib Abu Bakar (BN-Machap) on whether the government had plans to increase the compound on those caught dumping waste into rivers.

The current compound of RM2,000 is very low, he added. — Bernama