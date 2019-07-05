Automatic voter registration needs further Constitution amendment, says EC chief

Election Commission chairman Azhar Azizan Harun said the confusion emerged after media reports stated that both the amendments can be done without the consent from the Parliament. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

IPOH, July 5 — Election Commission chairman Azhar Azizan Harun today clarified that the bill amendment for lowering the voting age from 21 to 18 does not involve the automatic registration for voters.

Azhar said the confusion emerged after media reports stated that both the amendments can be done without the consent from the Parliament.

“The bill, which has been tabled on the Article 119 (1) (a) of the Federal Constitution only involves lowering the voters’ age from 21 to 18.

“This bill does not involve whatever suggestion on automatic registration at the age of 18,” he said in a statement.

Azhar explained that to amend the bill on automatic registration will require the amendment on Article 119, but specifically touches on Article (4) (b) of the Federal Constitution.

“This is totally different from the bill to lower the voting age,” he said.

Astro Awani yesterday reported that the amendment on lowering the voters’ age and automatic registration for voters can be done together.

Azhar in the report was quoted as saying that the bill to amend the both only need to tabled in Parliament and did not need any approval.