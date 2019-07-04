PSD chief confirms pulling former Najib aide’s promotion at Intan governance school

Public Service Department (PSD) director-general Datuk Seri Borhan Dolah is seen in Kuala Lumpur July 4, 2019. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, July 4 — Public Service Department (PSD) director-general Datuk Seri Borhan Dolah affirmed today that Datuk Seri Mohamad Iskandar Mohd Kaus’ appointment as the director of National Institute of Public Administration (Intan) was retracted.

Borhan also stated that Mohamad Iskandar, who previously served as former prime minister Datuk SerI Najib Razak’s principal private secretary, will remain in his post prior to the appointment.

“Yes, we confirmed that the letter was retracted and he has returned to his original post,’’ said Borhan to the press at the 18th Civil Service Conference at Intan here today.

Borhan explained that the revocation was decided after considering the views and opinions from stakeholders, and that the director for the institute will be announced as early as next week.

A PSD spokesman confirmed that Mohamad Iskandar is currently serving as an instructor at Intan.

Iskandar had been appointed as Intan’s director effective July 1, 2019.

He had also formerly served in various capacities within the civil servants training and management agency, such as the head of its international unit.

Iskandar became Najib’s principal private secretary in October 2016, succeeding his former head Tan Sri Shukry Mohd Salleh.