EC: Automatic voter sign-ups will also need constitutional change

KUALA LUMPUR, July 4 — The Election Commission may only register eligible voters automatically if the Federal Constitution is amended to permit this, said Azhar Azizan @ Harun.

The EC chairman added that the Election Regulations (Voter Registration) 2002 would also need to be tabled in Parliament albeit without a need for debate or voting.

“Some part of the Federal Constitution has to be amended to have automatic registration, because the current structure requires voters to file the Form A to be a registered voter.

“So this requirement has to be amended,” Azhar told reporters when met at the Parliament lobby.

Specifically, he said Article 119 (4) of the Federal Constitution on voter eligibility must be altered. The article restricts voter numbers to within 15 per cent of the electoral quota.

Yesterday, the Opposition parties asserted that they would vote for the constitutional amendment needed for the government’s bid to lower the voting age from 21 to 18 on the condition that all eligible voters are also automatically registered.

