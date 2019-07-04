Agong attends meeting of Conference of Rulers at Istana Negara

Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Abdullah Ahmad Shah is pictured at Istana Negara, Kuala Lumpur January 31, 2019. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 4 — The Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, attended the 254th meeting of the Conference of Rulers at Istana Negara on the second day today.

His Majesty was accompanied by the Prime Minister, Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

The meeting was chaired by the Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah.

All the Malay Rulers, except the sultan of Kelantan, attended the meeting. Kelantan was represented by the Tengku Mahkota of Kelantan, Tengku Muhammad Faiz Petra Sultan Ismail Petra, and Pahang, by the Tengku Muda of Pahang, Tengku Abdul Rahman Sultan Ahmad Shah.

The Yang Dipertua Negeri of Penang, Melaka, Sabah and Sarawak also attended the meeting.

The Malay Rulers were accompanied by the respective mentri besar and the Yang Dipertua Negeri, by the respective chief ministers.

Yesterday, before the meeting convened, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah took the salute before an inaugural guard-of-honour at the main square of Istana Negara.

The introduction of the guard-of-honour, mounted by three officers and 103 men of the 1st Battalion Royal Malay Regiment, is on the initiative of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Sultan Abdullah. — Bernama