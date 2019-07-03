PKR says Haziq officially kicked out for accusing party leaders ‘without proof’

PKR Disciplinary Board chief Datuk Ahmad Kassim (seated, left) speaks during a press conference at the party headquarters in Petaling Jaya June 23, 2019. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

PETALING JAYA, July 3 — Former Santubong Youth chief Haziq Abdullah Abdul Aziz has been formally sacked from PKR for allegedly throwing accusations against party leaders “without proof”, Datuk Ahmad Kassim said today.

Ahmad, who is also the party’s disciplinary board chief, said Haziq was ejected from the party as he has broken the rules and regulations of the party.

“The disciplinary board has found that he has broken the party member etiquettes by these reasons — one, he has made an open accusation of corruption against party leaders without giving any proof.

“Second, pertaining to other issues which is still under police investigations,’’ he said during a press conference at PKR headquarters here today.

When pressed further on what are the “other issues”, Ahmad reiterated it is not the board’s jurisdiction to discuss police investigations.

Haziq is currently under investigation over four alleged offences including one under Section 377B of the Penal Code for committing carnal intercourse against the order of nature and Section 292 for distributing obscene materials.

Since the sex video scandal erupted last month, Haziq has revealed that the man in the video along with him was Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Azmin Ali.

Haziq had also accused the Azmin of corruption, which the latter denied.

Earlier today, a new video has emerged on video sharing platform YouTube, purportedly showing closed-circuit television recording from the Four Points by Sheraton Hotel in Sandakan, Sabah where an alleged sex affair involving Haziq and Azmin took place.

The clip, just under four minutes, purportedly shows the footage taken at the elevator banks with the timestamp showing the early hours of May 11, from around 12.23am and 2.21am and also the hallway to one of the hotel room floors between 12.23am and noon.

The video featured captions in between the clips, insinuating was trying to stealthily meet Azmin in his room that night.

It also mocked Azmin’s political secretary Hilman Idham, and suggested that the man was complicit with the affair.