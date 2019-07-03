Johor BN to demand Parliament withdraw question on royal ‘TMJ’, ‘RZ’ car plates

The ‘TMJ’ is used for vehicles owned by the Crown Prince Tunku Ismail Ibrahim. The plate denote the Malay initials for his post, the Tunku Mahkota Johor. — Picture via Facebook/Tunku Ismail Ibrahim

JOHOR BARU, July 3 — The Johor Barisan Nasional (BN) will be writing a letter to the Parliament to demand that the “TMJ” and “RZ” royalty licence plate question, raised recently in the Dewan Rakyat by Labis MP Pang Hok Liong, be withdrawn.

Johor BN chairman Datuk Hasni Muhammad said the state coalition’s letter will demand for the particular question to be removed from the list of questions for verbal answer in Parliament.

“The letter will also express Johor BN’s unhappiness and disappointment that a question regarding the state royal institution is allowed,” he said briefly to Malay Mail.

However, Hasni, who is also Johor Opposition Leader and also the state’s Umno chief, did not say when the letter will be submitted to Parliament.

In its written reply on Monday, the Transport Ministry only stated that regulations concerning vehicle plate registrations are under the purview of the transport minister and RTD director, but provided no explanation to the “TMJ” and “RZ” licence plate question raised in the Dewan Rakyat by Pang.

The DAP federal lawmaker wanted to know if the two vehicle number plates used by the royal house were registered with the RTD, whether they were valid or otherwise, and if the vehicles bearing the “TMJ” and “RZ” plates can remain on the road.

The “TMJ” plate is used for vehicles owned by Johor Crown Prince Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim, who is popularly known by the initials, which refer to his royal post in Malay — Tunku Mahkota Johor.

The “RZ” plate is used by the Johor Permaisuri, Raja Zarith Sofiah Sultan Idris Shah, as it bears her initials.

Pang has since apologised for his question, claiming he does not mean to disrespect the Johor palace.

He also accused Umno of trying to create a wedge between him and the monarchy institution.