Education Ministry investigating international school over student show badmouthing palm oil

KUALA LUMPUR, July 3 — The Education Ministry is currently investigating an international school for hosting a student performance on the negative impact of the palm oil industry which had taken place last month.

Education Director-General Datuk Amin Senin said the ministry viewed anti-palm oil propaganda activities seriously which was raised by Primary Industries Minister Teresa Kok in Parliament yesterday.

“The Ministry will not compromise with any propaganda and indoctrination in private institutions that tarnish the image and name of the country,” he said in a statement posted on the ministry’s official Facebook page.

Kok had rebuked the school’s action and call for the school to stop inculcating hatred for the palm oil industry, drawing parallels to how the European nations have vilified the crop.

Amin said that the investigations and measures taken against the private institution is in accordance with the Education Act 1966 (Act 550).

“The students’ involvement goes against the nation’s policy and could tarnish the country’s name,” he added.

He further said the ministry will issue reminder letters to all international schools to ensure a similar incident does not repeat itself.

Although Kok did not mention the school in question, checks by the press found that the performance was organised by the International School @ ParkCity.

The school is jointly owned by ParkCity’s developer Perdana ParkCity Sdn Bhd and Brighton Education Group Sdn Bhd, and is led by director of education Andrew Dalton and principal Jonathan Turner, both UK citizens.

The 1:10-minute clip in question begins with five students on stage in front of a big screen describing the impact of allegedly unsustainable palm oil practice here on orangutan habitat and deforestation.

More students then appeared on stage to while the screen in the background featured more visuals on the alleged devastation created by unsustainable palm oil.